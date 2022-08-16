Bulgaria: Try this Machine Voting Simulator for the Upcoming Elections

A "Machine Voting Simulator" is now available on the website of the Central Electoral Commission in and outside Bulgaria.

The simulator is only available in Bulgarian but you can try and test it, the process is very simple:

1. Click on the CARD on your left.

2. Pick a party (numbers on the left) and if you want you can pick a preferred candidate from this party (numbers on the right); You can also change the page with the white button that says: Следваща стр.

3. Once you're done with your choice click the black button at the bottom titled: Преглед.

4. If you want to change your choice and go back click the black button that says: Промени избора. If not, you can continue by clicking on the black button at the bottom titled: Гласуване.

5. You will receive a receipt. Click on it 2 times and it will go to the box for receipts (votes).

6. Click on the card at the bottom and you're done!

The simulation can be used an unlimited number of times by anyone wishing to replicate the basic voting operations with the devices.

The simulator is part of the CEC's explanatory campaign for machine voting. A public order was also announced for adapting the previously used explanatory audio and video materials, as well as posters related to the vote.

The parliamentary elections are scheduled for October 2, 2022.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR