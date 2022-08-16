Bulgaria: Try this Machine Voting Simulator for the Upcoming Elections

Politics » ELECTIONS | August 16, 2022, Tuesday // 14:04
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Try this Machine Voting Simulator for the Upcoming Elections @cik.bg

A "Machine Voting Simulator" is now available on the website of the Central Electoral Commission in and outside Bulgaria.

The simulator is only available in Bulgarian but you can try and test it, the process is very simple:

1. Click on the CARD on your left.

2. Pick a party (numbers on the left) and if you want you can pick a preferred candidate from this party (numbers on the right); You can also change the page with the white button that says: Следваща стр.

3. Once you're done with your choice click the black button at the bottom titled: Преглед.

4. If you want to change your choice and go back click the black button that says: Промени избора. If not, you can continue by clicking on the black button at the bottom titled: Гласуване.

5. You will receive a receipt. Click on it 2 times and it will go to the box for receipts (votes).

6. Click on the card at the bottom and you're done!

The simulation can be used an unlimited number of times by anyone wishing to replicate the basic voting operations with the devices.

The simulator is part of the CEC's explanatory campaign for machine voting. A public order was also announced for adapting the previously used explanatory audio and video materials, as well as posters related to the vote.

The parliamentary elections are scheduled for October 2, 2022.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Elections » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: voting, election, machine, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria