Annual Inflation in Bulgaria for July Jumped above 17%

Business » FINANCE | August 16, 2022, Tuesday // 13:45
The annual inflation for the month of July jumped 17%, and after the first seven months of the year, it is over 11%, with the biggest increase recorded in electricity, gas and fuel bills.

In July 2022, the monthly inflation was 1.1% compared to the previous month, and the annual inflation for July 2022 compared to July 2021 was 17.3%. Year-to-date inflation (July 2022 vs. December 2021) is 11.3%, and average annual inflation for the period August 2021 - July 2022 vs. August 2020 - July 2021 is 10.5%.

In July 2022, compared to the previous month, prices in the entertainment and culture section increased by 7.4%; for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels - the increase is 5.2%. There is also an increase for a month in the expenses for restaurants, for furniture, for health, for education.

Traditionally, before the autumn-winter season, there is a minimal reduction in clothing and shoes. The same was reported for transport and some food products.

In July 2022, the prices of chocolate and chocolate products increased - by 4.1%, citrus and southern fruits - by 4.1%, cottage cheese - by 3.1%, cheese - by 2.9%, yogurt - by 2.9%, sugar - by 2.6 %, whole and low-fat fresh milk - by 2.6% each, brandies - by 2.4%, beer - by 2.3%, olives - by 2.2%, lentils - by 2.2%, margarine - by 2.1%, salt - by 2.1%, dairy oils - by 2.0%, cheese - by 1.9% and others.

During the month in question, in the groups of non-food goods and services, an increase in prices was registered for: passenger air transport - by 31.7%, thermal energy for water heating - by 24.5%, package services for holidays and tourist trips - by 18.7%, central gas supply - by 16.2%, wood for heating - by 9.2%, pellets - by 8.9%, collection, removal and treatment of waste water - by 6.2%, water supply - by 5.8%, motor and lubricating oils - by 4.8%, coal - by 3.6%, electricity - by 3.4%, motor gasoline A100N - by 1.9%, short-term accommodation services - by 1.8%, personal hygiene and cosmetics products - by 1.6%, refrigerators - by 1.3%, furniture - by 1.3%, medical services - by 1.2%, methane for LTS - by 1.1%.

According to the price index for the small basket, in July 2022 an increase of 0.8% was registered on a monthly basis and by 12.1% since the beginning of the year.

In July 2022, the prices of goods and services from the small basket for the lowest 20% of households have changed compared to the previous month as follows: food products - a decrease of 0.8%; non-food goods - increase by 1.9%; services - an increase of 3.7%.

