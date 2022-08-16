Bulgaria is Threatened with a Fine of an Eight Figure Sum in Euros because of Landfills

The main emphasis in the work of the Acting Minister of Ecology, Rositsa Karamfilova, will be the work on the criminal procedures that have been initiated by Europe against Bulgaria, she told bTV. Currently, there are 16 in total, but the focus will be on three of them.

The issue of completing the reclamation of 8 landfills that are no longer in use must be resolved most urgently. The deadline for this is September 30, and if it is not met, Bulgaria is threatened with a sanction in the amount of an eight-digit amount in euros, that is, a minimum of 10 million euros. Karamfilova believes that there is a chance to avoid a fine because together with the local authorities schedules have been made for what needs to be done every day.

"I haven't fired a single person since I've been in the ministry," said the caretaker minister of ecology. However, she added that the work to date is currently being evaluated. The aim is to continue the good practices and stop the bad ones. Rositsa Karamfilova clarified that so far no serious irregularities have been found, but it is too early to draw conclusions, as the Eco-Ministry deals with a wide range of activities and tasks.

In response to a question, the eco-minister said that the Brikel TPP, which was shut down by the previous government due to a number of violations of environmental legislation, is currently no longer in operation. Karamfilova will meet with the operators of all the streams to remind them of their eco-commitments.

On the occasion of another case of tourists bathing in one of the seven Rila lakes, the minister said that a new analysis is being made on the impact of the great interest in this place on the ecology. According to her, on busy days, 3,000 people pass by the lakes, and these days, by the rituals of the so-called "White Brotherhood" visitors may reach 5000.

On the occasion of the route of the Struma highway through the Kresna gorge, the minister said that the decision of her predecessor to stop two investment proposals does not necessarily mean that one of the two options - with a tunnel or passing through the gorge - is dropped.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Dnevnik