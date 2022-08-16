Bulgaria’s Health Minister: We are Shortening the Quarantine for both Vaccinated and Non-Vaccinated

“The virus type and mutation are different compared to previous waves. That is why an expert council takes adequate measures week by week, in order for them to not apply for a whole month.”

This is what the Acting Minister of Health, Dr. Asen Medzhidiev explained to BNR regarding the current situation with the coronavirus.

"A lot of vaccines were scrapped - over 1,300,000 packages were scrapped," he clarified and pointed out that it is now possible to open a vial of vaccines even with fewer people willing to be vaccinated.

“There should be a different period of quarantine for vaccinated and non-vaccinated with a small difference”, Medzhidiev believes.

"We are categorically talking about shortening the quarantine period for both vaccinated and non-vaccinated people. After the fifth or sixth day, most people no longer spread the infection. In this way, we will relieve the population of this restrictive measure, we will help businesses, everyone," he said for the national radio.

Doctors who are currently vaccinating will receive their money retroactively, assured the caretaker health minister.

"From the month of July, retroactively. This will take effect".

On the subject of Covid-19 testing, he confirmed that he hoped such electronic referrals for free testing could be issued from next Monday.

This week, the working group for the valuation of medical and nursing work is being created, it became clear from Medzhidiev's words.

"We have a valuation of everything else in the field of medicine, excluding the work of the doctor, the nurse and the paramedic, the entire team that performs the medical service".

"We are thinking about building a faculty for training paramedics to join emergency care," Asen Medzhidiev also said. He is of the opinion that despite the short horizon of the caretaker government, some of its initiatives in the health sector can work.

The Minister of Health also gave information about the condition of the two children who were transported from Stara Zagora to "Pirogov" in Sofia after the accident with the Serbian bus.

The operated child is conscious, in a better general condition. The operation went well. The other child is still in critical condition, not fully conscious. Resuscitation measures continue with him.

/BNR