UN: By November 15, the World Population will reach 8 Billion People
By November 15, the world's population will reach 8 billion people, the UN Population Fund has confirmed.
Earlier, on August 14, the Countrymetrics.info portal stated that the population of planet Earth has officially reached 8 billion people and continues to increase.
"According to the latest edition of World Population Prospects, the world population is expected to reach 8 billion by November 15, 2022. From the description of the website you mentioned in your email, it is not clear what the source of the data is," the fund said.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BGNES
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Trio of UN Chief, Erdogan, Zelensky to visit Black Sea Port of Odesa
- » UK Inflation Hits 40-year High
- » Day 175 of the Invasion of Ukraine: More Explosions in Crimea, Russia Admits it was Sabotage
- » Biden signs major Climate Change and Health Care Law
- » Amid Global Tension, the US Tests Nuclear-Capable Missile
- » Finland to Issue Fewer Visas to Russians, Estonia Suspends them on Thursday