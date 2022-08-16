UN: By November 15, the World Population will reach 8 Billion People

World | August 16, 2022, Tuesday
Bulgaria: UN: By November 15, the World Population will reach 8 Billion People @Pexels

By November 15, the world's population will reach 8 billion people, the UN Population Fund has confirmed.

Earlier, on August 14, the Countrymetrics.info portal stated that the population of planet Earth has officially reached 8 billion people and continues to increase.

"According to the latest edition of World Population Prospects, the world population is expected to reach 8 billion by November 15, 2022. From the description of the website you mentioned in your email, it is not clear what the source of the data is," the fund said.

