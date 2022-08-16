UN: By November 15, the World Population will reach 8 Billion People

By November 15, the world's population will reach 8 billion people, the UN Population Fund has confirmed.

Earlier, on August 14, the Countrymetrics.info portal stated that the population of planet Earth has officially reached 8 billion people and continues to increase.

"According to the latest edition of World Population Prospects, the world population is expected to reach 8 billion by November 15, 2022. From the description of the website you mentioned in your email, it is not clear what the source of the data is," the fund said.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES