The Price of Gas in Germany will Increase by about 2.5 Euro cents
In Germany, the price of gas for the end user will increase by about 2.5 euro cents per sq/h.
The new prices take effect from October. According to German media calculations, a family of four will pay around 500 euros more annually.
The authorities in Berlin announced that due to the increase in the price of gas, there will be new economic reliefs for households.
The measures, however, are still being discussed in a coalition government. They are expected to be announced by next week. In addition to aid for households, businesses are also pushing for more economic relief this winter.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNT
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Almost the Entire Management of "Bulgargaz" has been Replaced
- » North Macedonia to Introduce Electricity Saving Measures
- » Bulgaria’s Energy Minister: A Decision on Negotiations with "Gazprom" can be Expected in a Week At the Earliest
- » Mayor Fandakova: The Heating Season for Sofia Residents will be Ensured
- » Germany to Reduce Heating in Public Buildings to 19 Degrees
- » Bulgarian Energy Minister: On October 1, Gas will flow through the Interconnector from Greece