Business » ENERGY | August 16, 2022, Tuesday // 08:56
Bulgaria: The Price of Gas in Germany will Increase by about 2.5 Euro cents @Pixabay

In Germany, the price of gas for the end user will increase by about 2.5 euro cents per sq/h.

The new prices take effect from October. According to German media calculations, a family of four will pay around 500 euros more annually.

The authorities in Berlin announced that due to the increase in the price of gas, there will be new economic reliefs for households.

The measures, however, are still being discussed in a coalition government. They are expected to be announced by next week. In addition to aid for households, businesses are also pushing for more economic relief this winter.

