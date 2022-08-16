COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1864 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | August 16, 2022, Tuesday // 08:52
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1864 New Cases in the Last 24 hours @Pixabay

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 1864, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

8,845 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 21.07 percent.

13 patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 1,014 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 60 are in intensive care units. There are 251 new hospital admissions.

1,612 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,170,809 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Active cases are currently 19,973.

In the last 24 hours, 1,228 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,502,719 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 37,501 are the victims of the new coronavirus in Bulgaria since the beginning of the pandemic. A total of 1,228,283 are the confirmed cases of infection in our country since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA

