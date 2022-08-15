Bulgaria’s Energy Minister: A Decision on Negotiations with "Gazprom" can be Expected in a Week At the Earliest

A decision on whether Bulgaria will negotiate with the Russian monopoly "Gazprom" can be expected in a week at the earliest.

Such negotiations will only take place if it turns out that Bulgaria will not be able to secure all the necessary quantities of gas for the winter, confirmed Energy Minister Rosen Hristov:

“We're waiting to see what happens with the other options, to do a final analysis of the required quantities of gas that we need to supply the industry. Also a price analysis at what price levels the industry can operate at. We need gas that people can afford to buy and operate. So we're literally finishing these final steps this week and next, we're also factoring in the ability to work with the interconnector, which is an important part of the overall plan. And then finally we will decide what quantities we need to negotiate with Gazprom.”

The Minister of Energy indicated that the deadline for the release of commercial quantities of gas under the new connection with Greece is October 1. The agreement with the construction company "Avax" is on Wednesday to present a schedule for all the activities that remain to be carried out on the interconnector with Greece, including the procedures for obtaining act 15 and act 16:

"There's gas in the pipeline right now, but right now the gas pipeline is like a big tank. It's plugged on both sides with pressurized gas put in to check for leaks. There's no gas flowing through it. We're interested in this thing it can carry commercial quantities of gas, not experimentally, not some kind of tests. That thing should be able to work."

