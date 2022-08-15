A Bulgarian set a New World Record for Swimming non-stop for 71 hours

Society | August 15, 2022, Monday // 10:51
Bulgaria: A Bulgarian set a New World Record for Swimming non-stop for 71 hours @Trud

Teodor Tsvetkov from Ruse has set a new world record for non-stop swimming by swimming for 71 hours in the waters of the lake in the Lipnik forest park, reports BNT. His goal was to continue for another hour, but due to a storm, he had to stop.

"There were several moments when I froze, rather I got spasms from the overload," said 27-year-old Tsvetkov, who often organizes charity campaigns. He is already part of the Guinness Book of Records after swimming 10 kilometers with one arm.

All the time, his friends from the canoe-kayak club were sailing by his side.

During the last four hours of Tsvetkov's swim, it rained heavily. "Then it's absolutely forbidden - during a thunderstorm like the one that happened here, to have people in a pool of water, because they become subject to lightning and it can be fatal. He did 71 hours, which is unique," said Mr. Hristo Metev, specialist in lung diseases.

"I proved that the impossible is just a word and everything can become possible. We achieved it, I think in the 68th hour, we managed to improve it, but the most important goal was never the records, it was always to inspire the youth, the sport to develop and have a future for the next generations," said Tsvetkov.

His next goal is to swim across the Black Sea from Odesa to Burgas.

