COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 355 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
The new cases of infection with coronavirus, registered in Bulgaria the last 24 hours, are 355, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.
During the day, 1,496 tests were performed, of which almost 24 percent were positive. There are 19,734 active cases, and 215 have been reported as cured.
The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours was 2. Thus, the total number of victims of the pandemic reached 37,488.
1,036 people were hospitalized. There are 55 in intensive care units. There are 14 newly admitted to hospitals.
The administered doses of vaccines for the last 24 hours are 45. In total, 4,501,491 doses have been administered to date.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BTA
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » UK is first to approve Omicron Vaccine against COVID-19
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 818 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1024 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » German Health Minister: EU may allow Combined COVID vaccines from September
- » Bulgaria: Quarantine of those Infected with COVID-19 is Likely to be Reduced
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1,274 New Cases in the Last 24 hours