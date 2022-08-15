COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 355 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | August 15, 2022, Monday // 10:06
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 355 New Cases in the Last 24 hours @Pixabay

The new cases of infection with coronavirus, registered in Bulgaria the last 24 hours, are 355, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

During the day, 1,496 tests were performed, of which almost 24 percent were positive. There are 19,734 active cases, and 215 have been reported as cured.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours was 2. Thus, the total number of victims of the pandemic reached 37,488.

1,036 people were hospitalized. There are 55 in intensive care units. There are 14 newly admitted to hospitals.

The administered doses of vaccines for the last 24 hours are 45. In total, 4,501,491 doses have been administered to date.

/BTA

