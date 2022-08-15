35 Tons of Humanitarian Aid for Ukrainians to Arrive in Bulgaria
Today, at the VIP Terminal of Sofia Airport, the chairman of the Bulgarian Red Cross, acad. Hristo Grigorov will receive a shipment of 35 tons of humanitarian aid from Great Britain, intended for the victims of the conflict in Ukraine.
The aid is the first stage of the "Hands Across the Skies" (HAS) project, which was initiated by 6-year-old Madison Mani-Baker and her father Mark Baker, and the partners in the initiative are the Bulgarian Red Cross (BRC), Foundation "For Good" and The Association of the Bulgarian Aviation Industry. At the local level, "Hands Across the Skies" is represented by the chairman of the Association of the Bulgarian Aviation Industry and director of HAS for Bulgaria Todor Ivandzhikov and by Lidia Martin, director of "Humanitarian Aid", HAS.
Executives, businesses and children are invited to welcome Madison and her friends.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BGNES
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Day 173 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Over 40 Countries called on Russia to Hand Over the Zaporizhzhia NPP to Kyiv
- » Day 172 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russian Soldiers who Shoot at and from Zaporizhzhia NPP are Targeted by Ukrainians
- » Day 171 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russia warns the US of Severing Relations if Declared Sponsor of Terrorism
- » Day 170 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Children with Disabilities are Abused in Ukrainian Orphanages according to the UN
- » Day 169 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Zelensky called on his Compatriots under Russian Occupation to Rise Up
- » Day 168 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Explosions hit Russian Military Airbase in Annexed Crimea