35 Tons of Humanitarian Aid for Ukrainians to Arrive in Bulgaria

Today, at the VIP Terminal of Sofia Airport, the chairman of the Bulgarian Red Cross, acad. Hristo Grigorov will receive a shipment of 35 tons of humanitarian aid from Great Britain, intended for the victims of the conflict in Ukraine.

The aid is the first stage of the "Hands Across the Skies" (HAS) project, which was initiated by 6-year-old Madison Mani-Baker and her father Mark Baker, and the partners in the initiative are the Bulgarian Red Cross (BRC), Foundation "For Good" and The Association of the Bulgarian Aviation Industry. At the local level, "Hands Across the Skies" is represented by the chairman of the Association of the Bulgarian Aviation Industry and director of HAS for Bulgaria Todor Ivandzhikov and by Lidia Martin, director of "Humanitarian Aid", HAS.

Executives, businesses and children are invited to welcome Madison and her friends.

