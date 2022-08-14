Day 172 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russian Soldiers who Shoot at and from Zaporizhzhia NPP are Targeted by Ukrainians

Here are the highlights of events related to the war in Ukraine over the past 24 hours:

Zelensky: We are targeting the Russian soldiers who are shooting at and from the captured Zaporizhzhia NPP

Ukraine is targeting Russian soldiers who are firing at and from the captured Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned. Moscow and Kyiv again exchanged accusations about the shelling of the plant.

Russian forces are shelling the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in order to blackmail Ukraine and the entire free world, announced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “Every day that Russian forces remain on the territory of the plant increases the radiation threat to Europe to levels that did not exist even at the peak of the Cold War confrontation”, Zelensky added and emphasized:

"Ukrainian diplomats and representatives of the countries that are our partners will do everything to ensure that the new sanctions against Russia will necessarily block the Russian nuclear industry," Zelensky said in his traditional address to the Ukrainian people.

Ukraine and Russia accuse each other of numerous shellings in recent days at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is the largest in Europe. Russian troops captured the plant early in the war, but it is still operated by Ukrainians who complain of being threatened by the Russian military and held in very harsh conditions.

The counter-offensive of the Ukrainian army against the city of Kherson continues. According to British intelligence, Ukrainian units have destroyed a second bridge on the Dnieper River, which was used by Russian forces to supply supplies.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian army struck Donetsk and Makaevka, the local pro-Russian administration reported, quoted by the "Novosti" agency. The data are for eight projectiles on the cities in Eastern Ukraine, which are under Russian control.

At the same time, Chechnya is sending a new unit of volunteers trained at the Russian University for Special Forces to fight in Ukraine, the head of the republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, announced on his Telegram channel, as quoted by TASS. Over 10,000 Chechen fighters are participating in hostilities on the side of Russia, the agency recalls.

ISW: Russia will not be able to defend itself against even a limited Ukrainian attack in Kherson

Ukrainian forces continue to try to cut Russian land supply lines by striking the Kakhovka bridge - the only one the occupiers can still use.

According to a new report by the US Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Russian forces cannot sustain large-scale mechanized operations without reliable land lines in the Kherson region.

"Transporting ammunition, fuel and heavy equipment in sufficient quantities for offensive or even large-scale defensive operations via pontoon crossings or by air is impractical, if not impossible. If Ukrainian forces destroy all three bridges and succeed in preventing the Russians from restoring functionality, of any of them for an extended period of time, Russian forces on the west bank of the Dnieper would likely lose their ability to defend against even limited Ukrainian counterattacks," the report said.

ISW lists signs of deteriorating supply to the Russian military related to the disruption of Russian land supply lines:

Lack of fuel and ammunition among Russian troops in the western part of the Kherson region;

Abandoned Russian vehicles;

A reduction in the intensity and cessation of Russian ground and artillery attacks;

It is possible that the cases of robberies by Russians will increase;

Increase in reports from Russian soldiers of supply shortages;

Increasing number of Russian prisoners of war captured by Ukrainian forces;

Lack of new heavy equipment delivered to the western part of Kherson region.

Earlier, British intelligence reported that the Russian occupiers could not use the two main road bridges to supply the group on the west bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson region. As a result, all supplies for the Russian troops numbering several thousand depend on two pontoon crossings.

Top Russian terrorist Strelkov has been detained

The famous Russian terrorist Igor Girkin, better known as Strelkov, was detained last night by the Russian authorities in Crimea while trying to transfer to the Kherson front as a volunteer.

The news of this was first reported by the Telegram channel "Operation Z: The War Correspondents of the Russian Spring".

Strelkov has been wanted since 2014 by the authorities in Kyiv as a criminal. He was the commander of the illegal armed formations in Donbas, which started the war in Ukraine. For this purpose, he received generous funding from the oligarch close to the Kremlin, Konstantin Malofeev. The former FSB colonel, who was also the defense minister of the separatists from the so-called DPR, is also considered the main suspect in the downing of the Malaysian Boeing-777, on board which 298 people died.

However, after the start of the war in Ukraine, Girkin-Strelkov did not spare his criticism of the Kremlin at all. In his recent video messages, he often talks about how the generals in the Russian army and the leadership of the Ministry of Defense in Moscow are idiots who will lose the war and that the risk of Russia collapsing is very high.

According to preliminary information, Strelkov tried to get to the Kherson Front under a different name, using a passport that was issued to him during his work in the special services.

According to Russian sources, the former Minister of Defense of the DPR did not pursue any political goals.

"The only thing he wants is to take a personal part, as a volunteer, in the Russian war of national liberation that he started," Alexander Zhuchkovsky, who attended the interrogation, was quoted as saying.

/BNR, OFFNews