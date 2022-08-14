COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 818 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 818, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

3127 tests were done, which means that the share of positive results is 26 percent.

One patient with confirmed coronavirus infection died.

To date, 1,043 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 are in hospitals, of which 56 are in intensive care units. There are 23 new hospital admissions.

166 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,168,982 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 19,596 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 127 doses of the vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,501,446 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 37,486 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the 1,226,064 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

