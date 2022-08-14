American Soldiers are coming to Bulgaria to Defend NATO's Eastern Flank
American soldiers will be deployed in Bulgaria as part of NATO's plans for deterrence and the defense of the eastern flank. This was reported by the Twitter account of the US mission to NATO.
The announcement does not make it clear what part of the 2,400 soldiers from the US 101st Airborne Division will remain in Bulgaria. The rest will be located in Romania, Hungary and Slovakia.
The American soldiers will participate in the reinforcement of the eastern flag, where there are battalion battle groups, specially created by a decision of NATO and approved in March and May by the Bulgarian government.
It is noted that the 101st Airborne Division is known as the "Screaming Eagles". It was first deployed in Europe during World War II.
The announcement comes days after the commander of the US Ground Forces in Europe, General Darryl Williams, visited Bulgaria. He discussed issues related to the combat group stationed in our country with the Bulgarian military leadership.
To support the combat group, up to 750 military personnel from the armed forces of Italy with 50 units of military equipment are expected to relocate to Bulgaria by mid-August.
Bulgaria will participate with a company of up to 140 servicemen from the Bulgarian Land Forces and up to 15 officers in the group's headquarters.
In February, the Multinational Battle Group, which includes a US armored company with Stryker vehicles, demonstrated its capabilities to the Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Eftimov and the Chairman of the NATO Military Committee Admiral Rob Bauer.
Then Admiral Bauer recalled that Bulgaria is part of the deployed eight multinational battle groups from the Baltic to the Black Sea.
