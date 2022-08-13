The Average Salary in Bulgaria is BGN 1,730 (EUR 884) in the Second Quarter of 2022

In the second quarter of 2022, the average monthly gross salary was BGN 1,730 (EUR 884.09), increased by 7.8% compared to the first quarter, reported the National Statistical Institute. The economic activities in which the largest increase was registered were "Education" - by 16.2%, "Agriculture, forestry and fisheries" - by 15.5%, and "Mining industry" - by 14.6%. A decrease in wages by 2% was registered in the activity "Human health care and social work".

In the second quarter of 2022, the average monthly salary increased by 13.4% compared to the second quarter of 2021, with the largest increase in the economic activities "Administrative and auxiliary activities" - by 21%, "Other activities" - with 19%, and "Trade; repair of cars and motorcycles" - by 18%.

The economic activities with the highest average monthly remuneration of employed persons in the second quarter of 2022 are:

"Creation and distribution of information and creative products; telecommunications" - 4,216 BGN;

"Financial and insurance activities" - BGN 2,739;

"Mining industry" - 2544 BGN.

The lowest paid were the persons employed in economic activities:

"Hotel and restaurant industry" - BGN 1,058;

"Other activities" - BGN 1,185;

"Delivery of waters; sewage services, waste management and recovery" - BGN 1,262.

According to preliminary data of the National Statistical Institute, the employed persons by the end of June 2022 increased by 34.4 thousand, or by 1.5%, compared to the end of March 2022, reaching 2.31 million. Towards the end of the first quarter of 2022, the largest increase in employed persons was observed in the economic activities "Hotel and restaurant industry" - by 30.5%, "Agriculture, forestry and fisheries" - by 4.6%, and “Real estate operations" - by 4.1%. The largest decrease in the number of persons employed under labor and service legal relationships was registered in the activities "Education" - by 1.6% and "Construction" - by 1.2%.

In the structure of persons employed in economic activities, the relative share of those employed in labor and service legal relationships is the largest in the activities "Manufacturing industry" and "Trade, repair of cars and motorcycles" - 20.4 and 16.6%, respectively.

At the end of June 2022, compared to the end of June 2021, the employed persons under labor and service legal relationship increased by 3.1 thousand or by 0.1%. The largest increase in employed persons was observed in the economic activities "Creation and distribution of information and creative products; telecommunications" - with 5.7 thousand, "Human health care and social work" - with 5.6 thousand, and "Hospitality and restaurant industry" - with 4.9 thousand, and the biggest decrease - in "Manufacturing industry" - with 7.0 thousand, and in "Construction" - with 5.3 thousand. In percentage terms, the increase is most significant in the economic activities "Operations with real estate" - by 5.3%, "Creation and distribution of information and creative products; telecommunications" - by 5.1%, and in "Hospitality and restaurant industry" - by 4.5%, and the biggest decrease was registered in "Construction" - by 4.1%.

The average gross monthly salary for April 2022 is BGN 1,771, for May - BGN 1,708, and for June - BGN 1,710.

Compared to the same period of the previous year, the average monthly salary in the second quarter of 2022 in the public sector increased by 7.8%, and in the private sector - by 15.4%.

BNT