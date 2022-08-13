Bulgaria: Increase in Offenders using Electric Scooters

Electric scooters are an environmentally friendly, fast and easy way to get around. However, more and more accidents are happening with them, which makes some cities in the country think about introducing bans and restrictions on moving with them. Fines for violations are between BGN 10 and BGN 50.

From the beginning of the year until August 8, more than 550 violations were detected by drivers of electric scooters. Among them are the absence of a bell or a non-functioning one. The fine for this is BGN 50.

The trauma centers report that there are more and more people admitted after accidents with electric scooters.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES