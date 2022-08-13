COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1024 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 1024, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

5,030 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is about 20.5 percent.

Ten patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 1,053 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 57 are in intensive care units. There were 155 new hospital admissions. 2,540 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,168,816 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 18,945 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 2,474 doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,501,319 have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 37,485 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,225,246 infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

