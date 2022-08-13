A Man Killed 11 People after a Family Dispute in Montenegro

Eleven people were killed in an attack in the Montenegrin town of Cetinje, which took place after a family dispute on Friday evening, BTA reported, citing the Associated Press.

The police killed the attacker after a shootout with him.

Another 6 people were injured in the attack, including a policeman, the law enforcement authorities said.

Citing information from witnesses, state broadcaster RTCG reported that the attacker opened fire indiscriminately on people in the street, including children.

Four of the wounded were transferred to a hospital in Cetinje, and two other seriously injured were sent to a hospital in Podgorica.

RTCG cited police sources as saying the attack followed a domestic dispute, but no further details have been released at this time.

According to the Montenegrin publication Vecherne Novosti, the attacker was 34 years old. He killed his family and then came out of his home and started shooting passers-by in the streets of the city. There are also children among the victims.

Montenegrin Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic wrote on his Telegram channel that an "unprecedented tragedy" had occurred in Cetinje and called on the nation "to be with the families of the innocent victims, their relatives, friends and the people of Cetinje in their thoughts." Together with the Ministers of Health and the Interior, he visited two of the injured who are hospitalized.

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, expressed his condolences on the shooting.

"Our thoughts are with you," Borel said, expressing his sympathy for the families of the victims and the people of Montenegro.

Because of the tragedy, it is expected that three days of mourning will be announced in Montenegro.

