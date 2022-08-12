Bulgaria: Fuels are getting Cheaper

Gasoline in Bulgaria for the past month has become cheaper by 13 cents per liter, and the tendency is for prices to fall further. This is shown by the fuelo.net platform data.

If on July 12, the most popular gasoline A95 was sold for BGN 3.40 (EUR 1.74) per liter, today (August 12) its average price is already BGN 3.27 per liter.

The prices at the various gas station chains now vary between BGN 3.07 and BGN 3.33 per liter.

Diesel has become cheaper over the last month by an average of 14 cents per liter to BGN 3.41. The price of propane-butane has fallen the most, if on July 12 it cost BGN 1.41 per liter, currently it costs BGN 1.26 per liter on average.

Of the fuels, only methane has risen in price over the last month, from BGN 3.64 in July to BGN 5.32 on average per kilogram now.

