Bulgaria: Quarantine of those Infected with COVID-19 is Likely to be Reduced

The quarantine of those infected with the coronavirus is likely to be reduced. The matter will be discussed at an expert council in the Ministry of Health next Tuesday, announced the new minister Asen Medzhidiev. He presented his team and priorities in his work.

The national plan to deal with the pandemic will be adjusted after it is discussed at an expert council. It is envisaged that the Minister of Health will issue the orders for the imposed health measures, and not the regional health inspections, as in recent months.

Shortening the quarantine for vaccinated persons after an antigen test to 5 or 7 days will be discussed, said acting minister Dr. Asen Medzhidiev. He pointed out:

"Experts must give their opinion - both Prof. Hristova, Assoc. Kunchev, and Prof. Argirova. All specialists who work in this field, they can say how long the risk of infection with this type of virus is at the moment, what assessment can they make. We do the assessments on a weekly basis now. That is why we did not issue the last order for 15 days, but for 7 days. We are trying to relieve society as much as possible".

It is planned that from next week, with an electronic referral from the personal doctors, free tests will be arranged for patients.

There will be mobile testing and vaccination teams for hard-to-reach and remote areas.

A sufficient number of intensive care beds and medicines are provided in hospitals in case of a possible new wave of coronavirus, said Dr. Asen Medzhidiev.

Next week, at a meeting with the Ministry of Education, measures and preparations for the new school year will be discussed.

A working group will discuss a mechanism for valuing medical and nursing work, which will be included in a regulation, using models from different European countries.

Starting next week, random inspections will begin in hospitals across the country.

Medical centers in major resorts will also be checked due to reports of high prices, said Dr. Medzhidiev.

"The inspection we are scheduling is first of all for the level of equipment in these offices or establishments, for compliance with the rules by the RHI and other control bodies, and what we will ask for is the basis on which these price lists are formed in these private centers.”

A procedure has been set in motion to provide one additional ambulance for each of the major resorts, which will also operate in the next season.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR