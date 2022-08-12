Bulgaria: Prices of Agricultural Products rose by 37%, of Grain - by more than 50%

The producer price index in agriculture for the second quarter of 2022 rose by 37.5% compared to the same quarter of 2021, the National Statistics Institute reported.

In plant breeding, the jump was by 46.4%, and in animal breeding - by 26.9%.

For a year, the biggest increase in the prices of cereals - by 56.5%, technical crops - by 37.4%, fodder crops - by 21.0%, fresh vegetables - by 32.1%, and fresh fruits - by 8.8%.

Prices of live animals increased by 26.3%. In the livestock products, an increase was recorded in cow's milk - by 21.1%, sheep's milk - by 28.9%, goat's milk - by 26.6%, and hen's eggs for consumption - by 56.3%

The increase in the price of agricultural products was influenced by the increase in the prices of: seed and planting material - by 6.6%, electricity and fuels - by 45.3%, mineral fertilizers - by 153.5%, plant protection products - by 44.8%, veterinary medical products - by 8.7%, and feed - with 32.2%.

