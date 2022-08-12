Ryanair: The era of €10 Flights is Over

August 12, 2022, Friday
Bulgaria: Ryanair: The era of €10 Flights is Over @Flickr

A sharp rise in fuel prices means Ryanair will no longer offer low-cost flights”, Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary has said.

"There's no doubt that at the lower end of the market are our really cheap promotional fares - the €1 fares, the €0.99 fares, even the €9.99 fares. I think you won't see those fares for the next few years," said O'Leary in an interview on BBC Radio 4.

Last year, the average Ryanair ticket price rose by around €40, with a further increase of around €50 expected over the next five years

While acknowledging that rising fuel costs are impacting people's disposable incomes, O'Leary said he was confident the airline's passenger numbers would remain stable as low-cost options would continue to be popular.

"We think people will continue to fly frequently," he said. "But I think people are going to become much more price sensitive, and so my view on life is that people are going to reduce their spending in the millions."

/BGNES

Tags: Ryanair, cheap, flights, price
