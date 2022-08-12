Wizz Air Provides 100,000 Free Tickets to Support Ukrainian Citizens

800 European routes will be available for the period September 15 - December 8, 2022

Wizz Air announced yesterday that it will provide 100,000 free tickets* to Ukrainian citizens on all routes to mainland Europe and the United Kingdom operated by Wizz Air Hungary and Wizz Air Great Britain. The free tickets will be available for the period 15 September - 8 December 2022. Thus, Wizz Air is committed to helping Ukrainians reach their desired destinations. They will be able to take advantage of free tickets up to a total of 800 routes.

Ukrainian citizens who wish to book a flight and take advantage of the free tickets that Wizz Air is offering can do so by visiting: https://wizzair.com/#/rescue. When booking tickets, passengers must provide their Ukrainian passport so that their passport number can be verified, as well as the necessary travel/visa documents during check-in.

Josef Varadi, CEO of Wizz Air, commented: “We at Wizz Air are here to continue to support Ukraine in any way we can during these difficult times. Our goal is to ease the hardships of Ukrainian citizens."

*Free tickets:

The indicated number of tickets (100,000) at a price of €0 is valid while free spots last for the selected flights departing from 15 September to 8 December 2022. The ticket also covers one piece of hand luggage (max.: 40x30x20 cm). Luggage on wheels and any other checked luggage is paid extra. Price only applies to bookings made at https://wizzair.com/#/rescue

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/M3 Communications Group