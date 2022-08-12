Bulgaria’s Caretaker PM urged the Police: Stop the War on the Roads!

Politics | August 12, 2022, Friday // 12:24
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Caretaker PM urged the Police: Stop the War on the Roads! Caretaker Prime Minister Galab Donev @BNR

Every news of a road accident that has claimed yet another life fills me with anger because I am convinced that the war on the road can be ended”. This was stated by caretaker Prime Minister Galab Donev during a National meeting of the Ministry of the Interior.

"The finality of it all is up to each one of us. I insist that we be intolerant of anyone who does not follow the traffic rules. Do the possible and the impossible to contain the war on our country's roads. You have the support of the government," he addressed the uniformed officers.

According to him, politicians and people do not always appreciate the situations and the efforts made by the police.

"Usually we see the gaps. I count on you for all subsequent situations where the law enforcement agencies will be at their post. Every person is valuable," insisted Donev.

Regarding the elections, the Prime Minister announced that the police are back on the front line, but "I want you to know that you are not alone, the government will do everything necessary against the bought vote," the Prime Minister said.

"We will be uncompromising towards the violations", the interior minister Ivan Demerdzhiev was categorical, adding that the vicious practices regarding the buying of votes are well known.

"The electoral process must be peaceful and secure. We will use all the experience gained from the previous two offices, and this time I will demand that we make every effort to expose the persons behind the vicious practices... The bought, the corporate vote and all the persons who distort the vote, to face the law. The whole public is currently looking at the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and we must fulfill this priority as best as possible," he concluded.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Donev, roads, police
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria