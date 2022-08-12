COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1,274 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, 1,274 new cases of coronavirus were registered in Bulgaria with 5,999 tests (21.2% positive), according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

For the previous 24 hours, these indicators were 1,429 new infections in 6,541 tests (21.8% positive).

Six people died in the last 24 hours with a diagnosis of Covid-19, while the day before yesterday there were nine.

As of midnight, the number of active cases in the country amounted to 20,471. Of these, 1,056 people are hospitalized, incl. 57 in intensive care units. There are 122 infected with coronavirus newly admitted to hospitals.

During the past 24 hours, 2,908 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered.

/BTA