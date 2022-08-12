Fifty People Protested in front of the Bulgarian Embassy in Skopje
For the third time in the last month, a protest was organized in front of the diplomatic mission of Bulgaria in the Macedonian capital of Skopje.
As with the first two protests in front of the embassy building, only a few dozen people gathered on the street. They mainly carried flags with the symbol from Vergina. The participants in the protest chanted insulting words against Bulgaria and called for the termination of negotiations with Bulgaria. The organizer of the protests is the former city leader of the Social Democratic Union and now head of the "Third" (Treta) formation Lyupcho Palevski - Palcho. According to him, "the enemy took silence as consent"
Palevsky is known for his open support for Russian aggression in Ukraine. According to him, "the authorities in Moscow are successfully carrying out the denazification of Ukraine."
For about an hour, traffic in front of the embassy was completely blocked. There were no incidents during the protest
/BGNES
