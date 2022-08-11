"Bulgargaz" with an Estimated Gas Price for October of EUR 137.69 per megawatt hour

Business » ENERGY | August 11, 2022, Thursday // 16:22
Bulgaria: "Bulgargaz" with an Estimated Gas Price for October of EUR 137.69 per megawatt hour @Pixabay

"Bulgargaz" EAD informs its customers that the estimated price of natural gas for October 2022 is BGN 269.29 per megawatt hour (without access, transmission, excise and VAT) or EUR 137.69 per MWh, calculated according to the fixing of the BNB.

The price was formed on the basis of estimated values ​​of the pricing components as of August 11 and on the condition that the IGB gas pipeline (intersystem gas interconnector Greece-Bulgaria) will be put into commercial operation before October 1 of this year, the gas company states.

For comparison, the prices on the European gas markets on August 10 for delivery in the month of October are approximately EUR 209 per MWh.

A final proposal to approve the price of natural gas for October 2022 will be submitted to Energy and Water Regulation Commission (EWRC) on October 1, taking into account the quotations of the pricing components as of September 30 of this year, Bulgargaz states.

Gas TTF futures chart as of August 11, 2022 (in EUR per MWh)

/BNR

