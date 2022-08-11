"Bulgargaz" with an Estimated Gas Price for October of EUR 137.69 per megawatt hour
"Bulgargaz" EAD informs its customers that the estimated price of natural gas for October 2022 is BGN 269.29 per megawatt hour (without access, transmission, excise and VAT) or EUR 137.69 per MWh, calculated according to the fixing of the BNB.
The price was formed on the basis of estimated values of the pricing components as of August 11 and on the condition that the IGB gas pipeline (intersystem gas interconnector Greece-Bulgaria) will be put into commercial operation before October 1 of this year, the gas company states.
For comparison, the prices on the European gas markets on August 10 for delivery in the month of October are approximately EUR 209 per MWh.
A final proposal to approve the price of natural gas for October 2022 will be submitted to Energy and Water Regulation Commission (EWRC) on October 1, taking into account the quotations of the pricing components as of September 30 of this year, Bulgargaz states.
Gas TTF futures chart as of August 11, 2022 (in EUR per MWh)
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: The State to grant a Loan of BGN 800 million to Bulgargaz
- » Bulgarian Energy Minister: All Gas Sources are on the Table, including Gazprom
- » The Import of Russian Coal into the EU Stops from Today
- » Does Bulgaria receive Russian Gas through Intermediaries?
- » There will be Availability of Natural Gas for Bulgaria until the End of the Year, but at a High Price
- » Bulgarian Minister: The Greece-Bulgaria Gas Connection will have the Greatest Privileges in the Entire Country