The Ministry of Transport will Manage "Bulgarian Posts"

Politics | August 11, 2022, Thursday // 14:41
Bulgaria: The Ministry of Transport will Manage "Bulgarian Posts" Deputy Minister of Transport Nikolay Naydenov

The Ministry of Transport and Communications will manage "Bulgarian Posts", Deputy Minister Nikolay Naydenov said in the Council of Ministers.

"With the decision of the Council of Ministers, the policy on postal services will be implemented by the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Policies and the Minister of Transport. There should be a designated deputy prime minister responsible for these matters. The Ministry of Transport and Communications has functional competencies and good experience and expertise in relation to ‘Bulgarian Posts", he said.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian Posts, minister, transport
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria