The Ministry of Transport will Manage "Bulgarian Posts"
The Ministry of Transport and Communications will manage "Bulgarian Posts", Deputy Minister Nikolay Naydenov said in the Council of Ministers.
"With the decision of the Council of Ministers, the policy on postal services will be implemented by the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Policies and the Minister of Transport. There should be a designated deputy prime minister responsible for these matters. The Ministry of Transport and Communications has functional competencies and good experience and expertise in relation to ‘Bulgarian Posts‘", he said.
