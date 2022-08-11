Foreign Minister: Joining the OECD is Bulgaria's most Serious Integration Effort after the EU and NATO

“The accession of Bulgaria to the OECD is the most serious integration effort of our country after our admission to the EU and NATO”, said acting Foreign Minister Nikolay Milkov at a briefing in the Council of Ministers.

Earlier, before the start of the regular meeting of the cabinet, the caretaker prime minister announced that the decree for the preparation of our country's membership in the organization will be adopted, after last week the government announced that it should prepare all the necessary documents.

"This topic has always been a priority for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, now also for the caretaker government. Joining will affect all spheres of public life. The motto of the organization is ‘better policies for a better life’. Thus, we participate, if not in the club of the rich, then at least in the club of those who define the best practices on a global scale," commented Milkov.

According to him, there are only a few areas that the OECD is not concerned with - these are usually defense and internal affairs.

The adopted decree is of a coordination nature and further develops the interdepartmental coordination mechanism established in 2017. Working groups are defined depending on the individual instruments and conventions of the organization.

"On August 25, the first meeting will be held, at which the first tasks will be assigned. The goal is to prepare an initial version of the so-called initial memorandum, which we must work on and which is a response to the road map given to us, by the end of September on June 10 this year. The goal is to finalize it by the end of October and present it in November," Minister Milkov pointed out.

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT