Bulgaria: A Woman and a Child Died in a Traffic Accident on the Trakia Highway

Society » INCIDENTS | August 11, 2022, Thursday // 11:21
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: A Woman and a Child Died in a Traffic Accident on the Trakia Highway @BNT

A woman and a child died in a serious accident on the Trakia highway, the police in Pazardzhik reported. The accident happened at the 101st kilometer in the lane in the direction of Sofia. Only the driver survived.

According to initial data, a car with German registration crashed, went off the road and caught fire.

The family has been identified. All three are Turkish citizens. The 52-year-old driver was able to get out of the car before it caught fire. He was taken to hospital in serious condition.

His 46-year-old wife died in the car, and the 12-year-old child who was traveling with them fell out of the car when it overturned and also died.

Teams of the "Road Police"-Pazardzhik sector, an emergency-rescue team of the Fire Department in Plovdiv and an emergency team were sent to the scene. An inspection is being carried out by the duty group of the Regional Administration-Pazardzhik.

There are no traffic problems in the section.

жена дете загинаха пътен инцидент магистрала тракия

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: woman, child, Trakia, highway
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria