COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1429 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | August 11, 2022, Thursday // 08:58
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1429 New Cases in the Last 24 hours @Pixabay

From today, wearing protective masks will only be required in medical facilities, pharmacies, opticians, specialized institutions providing social services and in public transport.

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 1429, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

6,541 tests were done, which means that the share of positive results is about 22 percent.

Nine patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 1,084 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 55 are in intensive care units. There were 183 new hospital admissions. 3,702 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,162,772 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Active cases are currently 22,707.

In the last 24 hours, 2,898 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,495,939 have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 37,469 people in our country have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the 1,222,948 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, Coronavirus, Bulgaria, cases, vaccinated
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria