COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1429 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

From today, wearing protective masks will only be required in medical facilities, pharmacies, opticians, specialized institutions providing social services and in public transport.

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 1429, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

6,541 tests were done, which means that the share of positive results is about 22 percent.

Nine patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 1,084 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 55 are in intensive care units. There were 183 new hospital admissions. 3,702 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,162,772 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Active cases are currently 22,707.

In the last 24 hours, 2,898 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,495,939 have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 37,469 people in our country have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the 1,222,948 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA