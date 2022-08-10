The Bulgarian Entrepreneur Tzvetan Vassilev is No Longer Wanted by Interpol

The defendant Tzvetan Vassilev is no longer wanted by Interpol, the information was confirmed for BTA by Vassilev's lawyer Konstantin Simeonov.

The International Criminal Police Organization has decided to delete all data in its system related to Vassilev, as the case no longer meets Interpol's requirements.

As of August 5, Tzvetan Vassilev is no longer wanted with a red notice. The decision was made after Vassilev asked the organization to review his case.

In July 2014, the businessman Tzvetan Vassilev was brought in as a defendant for embezzlement on a particularly large scale in connection with the bankruptcy of the Corporate Commercial Bank (KTB).

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR