Bulgaria: Book Bus Tickets In Advance for the Southern Black Sea Coast

In the summer season and because of the interest in our seaside resorts, there are not enough free seats on the buses.

A check in the electronic system of one of the companies showed that for today there are no seats in the direction of the Southern Black Sea coast, and tickets can still be bought for destinations on the Northern Black Sea coast.

One of the reasons for filling up buses is the rising cost of fuel, which leads to less use of private cars.

“Due to the increased interest in traveling from the capital to the sea, one of the companies has already twice increased the number of buses in these directions”, said Teodora Veleva from the marketing department of the bus company.

The carrier's provision of additional buses on a given route must meet a number of conditions in order to avoid situations with overlapping lines, she further explained:

"Our company has 17 routes that depart daily from the Sofia Central Bus Station to the Black Sea. To these, we must also add the buses that depart from Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Yambol and from Pleven also daily in the direction of the Black Sea. We have also launched additional buses that help with traffic, especially at the weekend, when passenger interest is much higher. Starting an emergency seasonal bus line is not that easy. It's not like taking your private car out of the garage and heading to the sea. This is regulated by law, since there are quite regular lines and the frequency of the services offered cannot be so unlimited".

According to the interest of the passengers, ticket reservations for Sunny Beach, Burgas and Sinemorets should be made 4-5 days before the trip, and for Ahtopol a day or two earlier.

The opinion of the manager of the Central Bus Station in Sofia, Ivan Miroslavov:

"There is a heavy load in all directions in the country and this, perhaps, is part of the high price of fuels".

