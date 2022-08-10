COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1,636 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 1,636, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

7,596 tests were performed, which means that the share of positive results is 21.54 percent.

Nine patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 1,064 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 48 are in intensive care units. There are 173 new hospital admissions.

2,553 people have been cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,159,070 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Active cases are currently 24,989.

In the last 24 hours, 2,933 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,493,043 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 37,460 people in our country have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the 1,221,519 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA