Bulgaria: No more Masks in Some Places from Tomorrow - See Where they Remain Mandatory

Wearing protective masks will only be required in medical facilities, pharmacies, opticians, specialized institutions providing social services and in public transport.

From Thursday, August 11, a protective face mask will have to be worn only when citizens are in medical facilities, pharmacies, opticians, specialized institutions for the provision of social services and in residential-type social services for children and adults. Masks will also be required when using public transport and staying at the relevant stops/stations that are indoors. An exception to the requirement to wear a protective mask is allowed for children up to 6 years of age.

This order was signed today, August 9, by the caretaker Minister of Health, Dr. Asen Medzhidiev. With the issuance of the order, the aim is to unify the anti-epidemic measures in the country, in view of the stage of spread of COVID-19 at the moment. The order will be in effect until and including August 18.

It also states that employers and hiring authorities organize the implementation of anti-epidemic measures in the workplace, including regular ventilation and disinfection; not allowing persons with manifestations of acute respiratory diseases to work premises and instruction on proper hygiene. If possible, the work can be organized remotely or with variable working hours.

In nurseries and kindergartens, an enhanced morning filter should be conducted to exclude children with clinical symptoms of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases. A daily filter is also mandatory in specialized institutions for the provision of social services and in residential-type social services for children and adults in order to exclude users and staff with symptoms of COVID-19.

/Ministry of Health