Which are the Most Popular but Expensive Destinations to Study Abroad

What else more than studying abroad can shape and mold students into well-rounded individuals who understand people from different cultural backgrounds and embrace people's perfections alongside their flaws? Experiencing new places and gaining a fresh perspective of the world while earning credits towards their degree is a dream for most students.

Among all the countries in the world that welcome international students to study abroad, the lifestyle, living expenses, university costs are what make the difference between them. Some of the most popular study abroad destinations offer affordable or no tuition fees, affordable living standards, or a great education system.