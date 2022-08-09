Which are the Most Popular but Expensive Destinations to Study Abroad

Society » EDUCATION | Author: Donjeta Pllana |August 9, 2022, Tuesday // 15:37
Bulgaria: Which are the Most Popular but Expensive Destinations to Study Abroad @Flickr

What else more than studying abroad can shape and mold students into well-rounded individuals who understand people from different cultural backgrounds and embrace people's perfections alongside their flaws? Experiencing new places and gaining a fresh perspective of the world while earning credits towards their degree is a dream for most students.
 
Among all the countries in the world that welcome international students to study abroad, the lifestyle, living expenses, university costs are what make the difference between them. Some of the most popular study abroad destinations offer affordable or no tuition fees, affordable living standards, or a great education system.
 
International students interested in studying abroad are constantly looking for the most affordable yet highest living and educational standards. Studying abroad has proven to be more expensive than studying in one's home country and the average international student has to think about budgeting for the entire academic year of studying abroad or the duration of the program. To make it easier for students, the team at Erudera, the world's first search education platform backed by AI, has done research on the average cost of studying abroad in the Top Most Popular Study Abroad Destinations.
 

List of most popular study abroad destinations (starting from the most expensive)

  • United States - $60,000

  • United Kingdom - $43,050

  • Australia - $39,303 

  • New Zealand - $36,340

  • Canada - $36,275

  • Ireland - $34,591

  • Sweden - $26,822

  • Turkey - $26,000

  • Japan - $25,800

  • The Netherlands - $25,039

Comparing the US and UK: A Case Study
 
As US and UK top the list, below are some main comparisons of studying in these countries.
 
The equally ranked universities in UK and US differ significantly in tuition fees, with the UK charging more affordable fees for international students.
  • Tuition fees in the US range from $32,000 to $60,000 per year, and in the UK the average tuition cost is $14,300.
  • The average monthly living expenses in the UK range from $1,300- $1,600, whereas in the US they can reach up to $3,000 per month. What makes this comparison stand out is that international students usually stay up to 9 months in the US, whereas in the UK they stay for the whole calendar year (12 months).
  • The accommodation costs in the US range from $1,600 to $3,000 per month, whereas in the UK the average rent is around $850– $1000 per month.

/Donjeta Pllana, Erudera

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

Tags: erudera, students, destinations, international
