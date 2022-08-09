Bulgaria is 67th in terms of Military Power. Who in the World is First?

Bulgaria: Bulgaria is 67th in terms of Military Power. Who in the World is First? @Ministry of Defense

Bulgaria is ranked 67th in terms of military power in the annual "Global Firepower" report, which assesses the military power of 142 countries, ranging from the variety of weapons and available manpower to geographic location and financial strength.

First in the ranking is the USA, followed by Russia, China and India, and in the top 10 are also Japan, South Korea, France, Great Britain, Pakistan and Brazil. Turkey and Iran are positioned, respectively, in 13th and 14th place.

Among the countries of the Balkan region, Greece ranks 27th, followed by Romania - 38th, Serbia - 61st, followed by Croatia - 62nd.

Montenegro is in 132nd place, Albania - in 115th place, North Macedonia - in 135th place, Kosovo - in 140th place.

The assessment considered more than 50 factors, including population size, number of available military manpower, types of weapons and their numbers, natural resources, logistical capabilities, defense budget and geographic location.

Military analysts note that the unique domestic formula used to arrive at the results allows smaller, more technologically advanced countries to compete with larger, less developed countries.

