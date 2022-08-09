Bulgaria: A Landslide on the Beach in Albena Buried a Man and a Woman - They are Alive
A landslide buried a man and a woman on the beach near Albena.
A landslide in the area of the "Moby Dick" restaurant occurred around 10:30 a.m. today, reports the municipality of Balchik. The establishment has slipped down to the seashore.
According to initial data, two people were buried, and the arriving rescue teams pulled out a man whose car was parked in the area.
They are currently trying to reach a woman who is between two refrigerated cases and is in stable condition. There were caravans and cars in the area.
The municipality of Balchik immediately sent the requested heavy equipment. "Fire Safety and Population Protection" teams from Albena and Balchik are on the spot and are looking for other trapped people.
/BNT
