COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 2318 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
In the last 24 hours, 2,318 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Bulgaria, the Unified Information Portal reported. This was found after 9,804 tests were performed (i.e. nearly 24% of those tested showed a positive result). To date, 10,315,063 tests have been performed in our country.
66.48% of new cases were not vaccinated.
In the last 24 hours, 16 people have died from the pandemic, none of whom were vaccinated. 37,451 have become the victims of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Since the beginning of the spread of the disease, a total of 1,219,883 cases have been registered in our country, of which 1,156,517 have been cured, and in the last 24 hours their number was 3,538.
25,915 cases remain active, of which 1,084 have been hospitalized, 50 in intensive care units.
Of the 260 people newly admitted to hospitals, 76.92% were not vaccinated.
A total of 4,490,110 vaccines have been administered in our country so far, and 1,767 people underwent the procedure in the last 24 hours.
/BTA
