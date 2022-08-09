COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 2318 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | August 9, 2022, Tuesday // 08:58
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 2318 New Cases in the Last 24 hours @Pixabay

In the last 24 hours, 2,318 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Bulgaria, the Unified Information Portal reported. This was found after 9,804 tests were performed (i.e. nearly 24% of those tested showed a positive result). To date, 10,315,063 tests have been performed in our country.

66.48% of new cases were not vaccinated.

In the last 24 hours, 16 people have died from the pandemic, none of whom were vaccinated. 37,451 have become the victims of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Since the beginning of the spread of the disease, a total of 1,219,883 cases have been registered in our country, of which 1,156,517 have been cured, and in the last 24 hours their number was 3,538.

25,915 cases remain active, of which 1,084 have been hospitalized, 50 in intensive care units.

Of the 260 people newly admitted to hospitals, 76.92% were not vaccinated.

A total of 4,490,110 vaccines have been administered in our country so far, and 1,767 people underwent the procedure in the last 24 hours.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, cases, vaccinated, Bulgaria, Coronavirus
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria