The FBI raided Donald Trump's Mansion

FBI agents are searching former President Donald Trump's Florida home, Trump himself said in a statement.

According to the Republican billionaire, his Mar-A-Lago resort estate is "under siege, attacked and occupied by a large group" of federal agents.

It is unclear at this time what the reason for the search is, for which agents have served a warrant.

According to Donald Trump, it is the work of radical left-wing Democrats who are desperate to prevent another presidential bid by him in 2024.

Reuters sources say the Justice Department is investigating how Trump stored classified presidential documents he kept at the mansion.

According to CNN, Donald Trump was in New York during the search.

In February, the United States National Archives announced that it had received 15 boxes of documents that had been located at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.

According to the institution, they were put there after Trump's term ends in early 2021, rather than being legally returned to the archives. From there they demanded an investigation into the way the documents, some of which are classified, were stored in the mansion.

The former president is also currently being investigated for his role in the events of January 6 last year, when his supporters stormed the US Congress.

