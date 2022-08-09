Bulgaria: The Extinguishing of the large Forest Fire near Panagyurishte Continues

Extinguishing the fire in the forest massif between the villages of Levski and Elshtitsa near Panagyurishte continued until late last night. Throughout the night, more than 40 firefighters and two teams from forestry companies were on the ground. Teams from Plovdiv also arrived to help.

Panagyurishte is in a state of partial disaster. Two military helicopters are expected to be involved in the firefighting this morning:

The fire covered more than 2 thousand acres of mixed forests, agricultural areas were also affected, but no people or buildings were injured.

Until late last night, 10-meter clearings were laid to stop the path of the fire, but the danger of its spread has not yet passed, said the mayor of Panagyurishte, Nikola Belishki.

"Given that often the fire becomes widespread and spreads over large distances, and if the wind is moving in the same direction, we cannot say at this stage that we have guaranteed 100% spread of the fire."

Two helicopters from the Krumovo air base are expected to arrive on the ground shortly. The entire available staff of the regional fire service, forestry teams and dozens of volunteers have been mobilized. The operational headquarters is already on the ground, which will lead today's extinguishing operations by air and land.

Regional Governor Trendafil Velichkov shared:

"The situation remains complicated. The two helicopters are expected at any moment. Clearing continues and we continue to control the fire. We hope there will be no wind, which played a bad joke on us yesterday". Velichkov expressed hope that there would be good news later in the day.

Miroslav Stoyanov, spokesman for the Pazardzhik Ministry of Internal Affairs, added:

"There are firefighters from Panagyurishte, Pazardzhik, Belovo, Septemvri, Peshtera, Velingrad, assisted by teams from Plovdiv and Pirdop. Foresters from the forest farms in the region with high-terrain jeeps, volunteers participate in the extinguishing. A heavy tracked machine was sent to build clearings by Asarel Medet. Interaction is taking place with the mayors and the regional administration. Two helicopters from the Krumovo Airbase are expected to be involved in the extinguishing at any moment. There are no reports of injured people or affected houses in the area of ​​the fire. The work to locate it continues actively. Teams of the police department in Panagyurishte are providing assistance to the citizens".

/BNR