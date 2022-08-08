Priorities of the Ministry of Internal Affairs: The Fight against Vote Buying, Road Safety and Domestic Crime

The Minister of Internal Affairs, Ivan Demerdzhiev, presented his team, as well as the priorities in the work of the Ministry of Internal Affairs during the mandate of the caretaker government.

Demerdzhiev introduced his deputies: Monika Dimitrova, Ventsislav Katinov and Emil Ganchev. All three with a rich professional biography.

The main priority of the caretaker minister will be to continue the fight against the bought and corporate vote during the organization of the elections, how to conduct this process legally and ensure the right of citizens to vote without being influenced by vicious practices.

"We will build on it, we will do everything we can to expose individuals who carry out these practices and bring them to justice," he said.

The next priority is the fight against road safety. A complex of measures will be introduced, a comprehensive strategy will be developed that will give results, both in the short term and in the long term. The situation is quite serious and calls for quick, decisive and permanent measures.

“Actions against domestic crime will also take place. We note weaknesses in prevention”, said Dermendzhiev. Corresponding guidelines have already been created for measures and actions in places aimed at detecting smoldering conflicts and taking preventive measures to prevent them from escalating. In this regard, actions will also be held to identify and confiscate illegally acquired weapons.

The ministry will be uncompromising in the fight against smuggling, VAT fraud and the distribution of narcotic substances. The focus will be on persons distributing drugs near Bulgarian schools. Measures will be taken to push them away from schools.

“We have familiarized ourselves with the situation in the Ministry of Internal Affairs, we have identified the problems that prevent the employees from successfully performing their functions, and we will do everything necessary to solve these problems, but we will be extremely demanding of these employees and uncompromising towards any violations of the law committed by them”, said Demerdzhiev.

Work is pending on Schengen and the Recovery and Resilience Plan.

The reason for the state and statehood to return to the "Captain Andreevo" border crossing are the actions of the police, he added.

When asked, he confirmed that checks are being carried out for reports of police violence in Kozloduy. There is no final result of the checks. The fundamental goal is not only to sanction police officers but to model the system in such a way that it does not allow such manifestations, said the Minister of Internal Affairs.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT