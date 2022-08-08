Bulgarian MFA: The Main Priority is Holding the Elections Abroad, 800 Voting Sections are Expected

Politics | August 8, 2022, Monday // 13:32
Bulgaria: Bulgarian MFA: The Main Priority is Holding the Elections Abroad, 800 Voting Sections are Expected Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikolay Milkov

The organization of elections abroad, proactive participation in the EU and NATO, Bulgaria's accession to Schengen and the OECD. These are the leading priorities of the Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikolay Milkov.

He presented the team and his priorities within the "Donev" cabinet. Velislava Petrova retains her position as deputy minister with portfolios for the Republic of North Macedonia and the OECD. The other deputy minister will be Kostadin Kojabashev, who will also be the spokesperson of the ministry.

Around 800 polling stations are expected to be opened for overseas voting in the October 2 parliamentary vote. This became clear during the presentation of the team of the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikolay Milkov. BGN 7 million and 600,000 have been provided for the organization of elections abroad.

When asked whether the expulsion of four Bulgarian diplomats and another 10 technical staff from our mission in Russia will prevent the election process in the two sections in that country, Deputy Minister Kostadin Kodjabashev answered:

"At the current stage, our embassy in Russia has 8 diplomatic and technical staff - fully enough to cover the polling stations in Moscow. One person will be seconded to work in the station in St. Petersburg. It is unlikely that the Russian Federation will prohibit the holding of elections in the two sections that will be set up in the two diplomatic missions".

In addition to Kodjabashev, Velislava Petrova, who was Teodora Genchovska's deputy, will also work in the office of Minister Nikolay Milkov. Petrova will be responsible for bilateral relations with the Republic of North Macedonia and for the processes of our country's accession to Schengen, the Eurozone and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Minister Nikolay Milkov announced that a presentation will be made in September about our readiness to join the Schengen area, and recalled that for ten years there has been a positive opinion of the European Commission that Bulgaria has the technical readiness for this:

"At the same time, some of our partners should be presented with what we have done within these ten years, because Schengen, for its part, is also a developing system - the rules change, improve, become more complicated".

In addition to holding the parliamentary vote abroad, Milkov highlighted as his priority that the voice of Bulgaria is heard more strongly in the collective positions of the EU and NATO for meeting the crises the world is facing.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, elections, milkov, diplomatic
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria