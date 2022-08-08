Bulgarian MFA: The Main Priority is Holding the Elections Abroad, 800 Voting Sections are Expected

The organization of elections abroad, proactive participation in the EU and NATO, Bulgaria's accession to Schengen and the OECD. These are the leading priorities of the Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikolay Milkov.

He presented the team and his priorities within the "Donev" cabinet. Velislava Petrova retains her position as deputy minister with portfolios for the Republic of North Macedonia and the OECD. The other deputy minister will be Kostadin Kojabashev, who will also be the spokesperson of the ministry.

Around 800 polling stations are expected to be opened for overseas voting in the October 2 parliamentary vote. This became clear during the presentation of the team of the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikolay Milkov. BGN 7 million and 600,000 have been provided for the organization of elections abroad.

When asked whether the expulsion of four Bulgarian diplomats and another 10 technical staff from our mission in Russia will prevent the election process in the two sections in that country, Deputy Minister Kostadin Kodjabashev answered:

"At the current stage, our embassy in Russia has 8 diplomatic and technical staff - fully enough to cover the polling stations in Moscow. One person will be seconded to work in the station in St. Petersburg. It is unlikely that the Russian Federation will prohibit the holding of elections in the two sections that will be set up in the two diplomatic missions".

In addition to Kodjabashev, Velislava Petrova, who was Teodora Genchovska's deputy, will also work in the office of Minister Nikolay Milkov. Petrova will be responsible for bilateral relations with the Republic of North Macedonia and for the processes of our country's accession to Schengen, the Eurozone and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Minister Nikolay Milkov announced that a presentation will be made in September about our readiness to join the Schengen area, and recalled that for ten years there has been a positive opinion of the European Commission that Bulgaria has the technical readiness for this:

"At the same time, some of our partners should be presented with what we have done within these ten years, because Schengen, for its part, is also a developing system - the rules change, improve, become more complicated".

In addition to holding the parliamentary vote abroad, Milkov highlighted as his priority that the voice of Bulgaria is heard more strongly in the collective positions of the EU and NATO for meeting the crises the world is facing.

