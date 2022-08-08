Bulgarian Minister: The Greece-Bulgaria Gas Connection will have the Greatest Privileges in the Entire Country

The intersystem gas connection Greece-Bulgaria will enjoy the greatest privileges in the entire country in order to be put into operation as soon as possible. This was announced by the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works, architect Ivan Shishkov, before the start of the meeting on the topic today.

Designers, supervisors, builders and representatives of the Ministry of Energy are present at the meeting.

Minister Shishkov explained that he was familiar with the problems and all objections to the project. According to him, the delay will not be big, and it will be compensated in the shortest possible time.

"We found that there were objections from various institutions - fire protection, ‘Irrigation systems’, including the Ministry of the Environment and Water, with which I have introduced all the relevant ministers. We are working on the fastest possible elimination of all problems," explained the official regional Minister.

At the work meeting, the deadlines in which the builder can fix all these problems will be specified.

"The builder will enjoy the greatest privileges of all the builders in Bulgaria, as the entire state administration will help him so that we can complete the site as quickly as possible," Shishkov was categorical.

/BNR