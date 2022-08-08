COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Over 400 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Four hundred and eleven new cases of coronavirus infection were registered in the last 24 hours, 67.40% of them were not vaccinated, according to the data published in the Unified Information Portal.

The dead for the last day are 4, none of whom were vaccinated. This brings the total number of victims to 37,435 since the start of the pandemic.

For the detection of the new cases, 1,708 tests were performed, which means that 24.06% of the tests were positive.

This brings the total number of cases to 1,217,565 since the start of the pandemic. 1,152,979 of them have been cured, including 282 in the last 24 hours, and 27,151 cases remain active. 1,098 of them were hospitalized, including 47 in intensive care units.

The number of new arrivals in hospitals is 27, and 66.67% of them have not been vaccinated.

In total, 4,488,347 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 were administered in the country, of which 38 were administered in the last 24 hours.

There are 2,065,679 people with a completed vaccination cycle. 837,161 received a first booster dose and 46,671 received a second booster.

The most newly registered cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria are in the city of Sofia

The largest number of newly registered cases of infection with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in Bulgaria are in the city of Sofia - 106, according to the data of the unified information portal. In the Varna region, the newly registered cases of the infection are 41, Burgas – 33, Stara Zagora – 32, Blagoevgrad – 22, according to the data from the portal. In the districts of Vidin and Montana, there is not a single newly registered case of the coronavirus infection. There is one new case each in Kyustendil, Yambol and Targovishte districts. The incidence of the coronavirus infection in the country as of August 8 of this year on a 14-day basis is 325 per hundred thousand population.

On a two-week basis, the highest incidence of COVID-19 is reported in the regions of Silistra - 484 per hundred thousand population, Sofia-city - 431 per hundred thousand, Kyustendil - 398 per hundred thousand, Stara Zagora - 389 per hundred thousand, Burgas - 377 per hundred thousand, Varna – 376 per hundred thousand.

According to the map of the epidemic situation, the districts of Sofia-city and Silistra are in stage two. The rest of the regions in the country are in stage one. The level of each of the stages is determined on the basis of a mathematical model, calculating the morbidity on a two-week basis and the occupancy of hospital beds for intensive and non-intensive treatment of patients infected with the infection.

According to the National Operational Plan of the Republic of Bulgaria to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, adopted by the Council of Ministers on July 14, 2022, for the areas falling into stage two, in addition to the measures introduced in stage one, wearing a protective face mask is foreseen in medical and health facilities, in facilities for the provision of social services, public transport and other facilities where the risk of infection is high; keeping a physical distance of at least one and a half meters; hand hygiene and surface disinfection; regular ventilation; working remotely, if possible, as well as wearing a protective mask indoors in public, commercial or other facilities that provide services to citizens and during various educational, sports, scientific and cultural activities and events related to crowding of people.

Other mandatory measures for areas falling into stage two are the introduction of a requirement not to allow more than one person per eight square meters in commercial establishments, limiting visits to medical facilities and specialized institutions for the provision of social services, as well as in residential-type social services for children and adults. Only visits are allowed for patients with a hospital stay of more than five days - at the discretion of the attending physician and according to the patient's state of health and the risk of infection with COVID-19; limitation of extracurricular activities and gatherings of children and youth. Stage two provides for other mandatory measures relating to schools.

The implementation of an enhanced morning filter in children's facilities to exclude children with clinical symptoms of COVID-19, as well as other acute infectious diseases, remains in force.

/BTA