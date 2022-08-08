"Islamic Jihad" confirmed the Truce with Israel

World | August 8, 2022, Monday // 09:02
Bulgaria: "Islamic Jihad" confirmed the Truce with Israel @Press TV

The ceasefire in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone will take effect at 11:30 p.m., said the Egyptian mediator negotiating with the parties. Mohammed al-Hindi, head of the political department of the radical Islamic Jihad group, confirmed this to the Al Jazeera television channel.

"This will happen closer to midnight, at 11:30 p.m., when all the details will be agreed and the ceasefire will come into effect," he said. Earlier, the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip was expected to take effect at 8:00 p.m.

According to the Islamic Jihad TV channel, it agreed to the truce in exchange for a promise by the Egyptian mediator to get Israel to release two captured fighters.

On Friday, the Israel Defense Forces announced the start of Operation Dawn against the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group. The radicals’ positions, their offices, secret weapons factories and warehouses were hit by artillery and airstrikes. In response, the Palestinians fired about 1,000 rockets and projectiles into Israeli territory.

According to updated data from the Ministry of Health, the number of victims of the Israeli attacks on Sunday reached 43 people by the end of the day, including 15 children and four women, and 311 people were injured.

