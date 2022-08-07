Leader of “Democratic Bulgaria”: "Gazprom" is a Geopolitical Weapon

“’Gazprom’ is not just a trader or a supplier, it is a geopolitical weapon of Russia, which is in a severe confrontation not only with Ukraine, but also with the EU and NATO, and with the entire international order on which our way of life rests."

This was stated today by the co-chairman of "Democratic Bulgaria" Hristo Ivanov on bTV. His formation and "We Continue the Change" are practically the only two parties in Bulgaria that are adamant that our country should not renew negotiations with "Gazprom" for the supply of gas, after the Russian company unilaterally decided to end supplies on April 27 this year. GERB, in the person of its leader Boyko Borissov, also defends this thesis, but its deputies in the already passed 47th parliament said otherwise.

Today, Hristo Ivanov explained that for him and his party, the geopolitical cost of a new tie-up with Gazprom is the big problem at the moment.

"The first task that Rumen Radev set for the Cabinet was to prevent Bulgaria from being drawn into the war. This phrase conceals the policy of fictitious neutrality towards Russia," continued Ivanov.

We remind you that President Radev has long been "worried" that by helping Ukraine, Bulgaria could enter into a war with Russia. To this day, it is not clear on what ground these concerns stand, considering that all of Europe is giving weapons to Kyiv, but still - five months later - not a single country has entered the war.

The co-chairman of "Democratic Bulgaria" also confirmed the party's desire to enter into a coalition with "We Continue the Change" for the upcoming elections.

"That is why we are proposing a coalition to the colleagues from ‘We Continue the Change’, because the conditions under which the four-member coalition was formed in the last parliament before the war have changed. And this change is not something we can ignore."

So far, WCC has not announced whether they will accept the offer.

GERB: They stopped supplies from "Gazprom" in order to buy Russian gas from intermediaries

Despite the firm opinion of the leader of GERB that Bulgaria should not continue to work with "Gazprom" for the supply of natural gas to our country, prominent figures of the party apparently do not think so. Although they don't mention it directly.

Today, former minister Temenuzhka Petkova announced on bTV that the "Petkov" government had stopped supplies from "Gazprom" in order to buy Russian gas again, but through intermediaries.

This is the least accurate statement because the supplies were stopped by "Gazprom" after Bulgaria refused to fulfill the ultimatum to change the contract in its part on the method of payment. In addition, the so-called from GERB "intermediaries" are traders - an essential element of the gas market all over the world. As for Russian gas, our country has never refused to receive it, it refused to work with a single commercial company - Gazprom Export.

“’Bulgargaz’ had to choose alternative suppliers for liquefied natural gas immediately after the suspension of supply from ‘Gazprom’. The entire infrastructure is built within our management. They chose the mediators. They delegated their functions to them and a crisis situation was reached,” explained Petkova.

However, it was not clear why GERB saw a problem because this is exactly what happened after Gazprom's gas was cut off. 2 LNG tankers were contracted from the US. Traders cannot be avoided in this market, especially when there is no long-term contract, which GERB never did. We remind you that during the time of Borissov's cabinet, Bulgaria imported 90% of its consumption from Gazprom.

Petkova also explained that the work on the interconnector with Greece was done by GERB, and the "Petkov" cabinet delayed it. It did not become clear why 12 years GERB did not finish it, but they finished in a year and a half the Russian geopolitical project "TurkStream". Basically, the party's explanation is that the delay was because of Greece.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/ClubZ