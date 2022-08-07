COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 663 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | August 7, 2022, Sunday // 11:16
The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 663, it became clear from the new data published in the Unified Information Portal.

2,373 tests were performed, which means that the share of positive results is 27.9 percent.

Two patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 1,099 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 47 are in intensive care units. There are 48 new hospital admissions. 83 people have been cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,152,697 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Active cases are currently 27,026.

In the last 24 hours, 144 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,488,309 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 37,431 people in our country have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the 1,217,154 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

