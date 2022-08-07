The Death Toll from Israeli Bombings in the Gaza Strip has risen to 32

The number of victims of Israeli bombings in the Gaza Strip rose to 32, including six children, AFP reported, citing health authorities in the territory controlled by Hamas. More than 200 Palestinians were injured in the bombing.

"Islamic Jihad" retaliated with rocket fire against Israel. More than 400 rockets were fired, most of them were intercepted.

The Israeli army said that the military commanders of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group had been neutralized in the past two days. They were eliminated in the strikes of the army that bombarded Gaza, and "Islamic Jihad" responded with rocket fire.

The radical Palestinian group "Islamic Jihad" confirmed that its senior commander was killed by an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, Reuters reported. The group's armed wing said it was mourning Khaled Mansour, who was the southern Gaza commander.

Amid a new escalation of violence in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army said members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group were arrested overnight by Israeli security forces in the West Bank.

In several actions, a total of about 20 suspects from the group were detained throughout the West Bank, the Israeli army said in a statement.

The European Union expressed concern about the new tension in the region. A spokesman for the supreme foreign policy representative, Josep Borrell, appealed to all parties to the conflict for maximum restraint in order to avoid a new escalation.

Russia also said it was "deeply concerned" and called on both sides to immediately establish a lasting ceasefire.

A delegation of Egypt is trying to negotiate a ceasefire.

An Islamic Jihad representative told Reuters that the movement had listened to mediators, but an agreement had not yet been reached.

The UN Security Council will meet tomorrow in connection with the tension in the Gaza Strip, the TASS agency reported, citing its source in the Council.

/BNR