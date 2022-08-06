Bulgaria: An Accident with 3 Deaths closed a Section of the Ruse - Veliko Tarnovo Road

Three people died and eight were injured in an accident between a Romanian bus and a car. The accident happened last night on the main road Ruse - Veliko Tarnovo between the villages of Kutsina and Polikraishte.

The road is closed, detour routes have been organized for cars and trucks.

The bus had 26 Romanian passengers and two Turkish drivers. Last night, around 2 o'clock, the bus missed the turn near the village of Kutsina and hit a car with a Veliko Tarnovo registration, stopped at one of the turnstiles. The bus then hit its right side and a roadside tree.

Three of the bus passengers died on the spot. Eight Romanian citizens were injured, for now it is clear that one of them has a severe brain injury. The condition of the other victims is being clarified at the Veliko Tarnovo hospital. The three passengers from the village of Draganovo in the car were unharmed.

The alcohol tests of the Turkish drivers were negative.

Interrogations of the foreigners and procedural-investigative actions to clarify the cause of the accident are pending.

